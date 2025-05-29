Astute Metals Advances Nevada Lithium Project

Astute Metals (ASX:ASE) is progressing its Red Mountain lithium project in Nevada, awaiting assay results from recent drilling. The company is integrating these results with surface sampling data to refine drilling plans for the second half of 2025. Initial drilling has identified two lithium zones, supporting Astute’s exploration targets. Diamond drilling intersected significant mineralization, including 9.1 meters at 1,349 ppm lithium (0.72% LCE) from 57.9 meters, within a broader zone of 80.0 meters at 860 ppm lithium (0.46% LCE) from 12.2 meters. The mineralized zone remains open, suggesting further potential.

Chairman Tony Leibowitz expressed confidence in the geological model, anticipating a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate later this year. Exploration to date indicates a significant scale, with lithium mineralization confirmed over nearly 6 kilometers. The Red Mountain Project is strategically located near American Battery Technology’s Tonopah Flats Lithium Resources, holding similar aged rocks. Previous sampling campaigns have indicated widespread lithium anomalism, with grades up to 4,150 ppm lithium. The current drilling program has uncovered the highest lithium grades at the project thus far, reinforcing Astute Metals’ focus on developing lithium and copper projects in its portfolio.