North Bay Resources Advances Fran Gold Project

North Bay Resources (OTC:NBRI) is set to ramp up exploration and ore shipments at its Fran Gold Project in Canada. This follows the processing of the second and third gold concentrate shipments at the company’s Bishop Gold Mill in California. Shipments in April to Just Refiners in Nevada totaled 667 wet pounds. The second shipment processed eight gross tons, and the third processed four gross tons, with average recovered grades of 0.08 and 0.11 ounces per ton respectively. This translates to values of US$260 and US$360 per ton, valuing the second shipment at US$1,836.88 and the third at US$1,298.62.

Upgrades to the raker/classifier, which suffered a breakdown, have improved consistency and reduced material size, boosting gold production per ton. A flotation circuit design is finalized, and an additional mixing tank is being added to further enhance the circuit. The company is also increasing the grind size to further increase recoveries. Previous tests showed a combined gravity and flotation circuit can achieve recoveries of up to 97%. The company will implement grade control to maximize head grade at the mill. The Fran Project is located near Centerra Gold’s Mt Milligan Copper-Gold Mine and Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Mine. North Bay aims for increased deliveries of 100 tons per week in the short term, and full commercial production of 100 tons per day thereafter.