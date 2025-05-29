Mining Group AMEC Expands Investor Outreach

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) is expanding its investor outreach with the launch of its Pitch N Pinot Melbourne Investor Briefing on June 12. This initiative aims to connect junior mining companies with potential investors in Melbourne, providing them with a platform to showcase their projects and secure funding. AMEC CEO Warren Pearce highlighted the success of similar events and emphasized the importance of exposing junior companies to a broader investor base. Seven companies including Aureka, Sunshine Metals, Barton Gold, Cobalt Blue, Larvotto Resources, Bubalus Resources and Dreadnought Resources will be presenting at the event.

According to global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, secondary capital raisings are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2025, driven by rising mergers and acquisitions. The firm anticipates that the materials sector, particularly those supporting the energy transition, will be strong in 2025, along with energy stocks and healthcare/pharmaceuticals. AMEC’s Pitch N Pinot event is part of the organisation’s broader efforts to reduce business costs and regulatory obstacles for its members, while supporting increased exploration and mining opportunities in Australia. AMEC represents over 575 member companies, including explorers, emerging miners, producers, and service providers within the resources industry.