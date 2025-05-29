Nvidia Forecasts Solid Revenue Despite China Slowdown

Nvidia, the leading chipmaker globally, has projected robust revenue for the current fiscal second quarter, ending in July, despite economic headwinds in China. The company anticipates sales reaching approximately $70 billion (US$45 billion). This forecast takes into account an estimated $8 billion revenue reduction stemming from export controls impacting its business in China.

Despite these challenges in the Chinese market, Nvidia’s overall forecast aligns with analysts’ expectations, as compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s ability to maintain a strong revenue outlook, even with significant losses in a key market, underscores its diversified revenue streams and strong demand in other regions. This performance reflects the continued strength of the semiconductor industry, particularly in areas like data centers and artificial intelligence, where Nvidia holds a dominant position.