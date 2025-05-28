Pivotal Metals Identifies Bonanza Gold Targets

Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) has announced the identification of bonanza-grade gold targets at its Lorraine prospect within the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) project in Quebec, Canada. A historical data review revealed multiple high-grade gold occurrences, including an underground channel sample yielding 28 meters at 45.2 g/t Au and 3.2% Cu. Additional high-grade results include 9.5 meters at 14.1 g/t Au and 3.2% Cu in an along-strike crosscut, and 0.97 meters at 56.2 g/t Au from drilling below the 6th level. The presence of visible gold in drilling above the 6th level further supports the potential for a significant gold system.

The review also defined a broad 600-meter strike prospective corridor with multiple signature Cu-Au quartz veins. Surface channel samples assayed up to 6.4 g/t Au 600 meters east of the mine, and samples from the Lorraine mine open pit and mine dump yielded assays up to 13.8 g/t Au. This corridor trends northeast, located 12km from the historic Belleterre Mine, where Vior Inc is conducting a 100km drill program.

The gold target remains largely unexplored, with historical focus primarily on Cu-Ni mining. Pivotal Metals has commenced a gold-focused work program, including detailed surface mapping and sampling to define drill targets, supported by a high-resolution UAV magnetic survey to inform structural controls. The Lorraine mine historically produced 661kt at 0.90% Cu, 0.38% Ni, and 0.6 g/t Au. The wider Lorraine project and other areas within the BAGB also contain high-grade Cu-Ni±PGM mineralization, suggesting a major mineralizing system capable of hosting significant concentrations of critical metals deposits.

Pivotal Metals’ Managing Director, Ivan Fairhall, highlighted the strategic importance of these gold targets alongside the company’s Horden Lake project. The company plans an aggressive summer field program to assess the Au-Cu-quartz vein system and develop drill targets, complementing resource growth activities at the Horden Lake Cu-Ni-PGE-Au deposit.