Golden Horse Hits Gold; Extends Hopes

Golden Horse Minerals (ASX: GHM) has announced promising drilling results from its Hopes Hill project, indicating a substantial southern extension of the mineralized structure. The latest assay results from six reverse circulation (RC) holes (GHHHRC0035 to GHHHRC0040) demonstrate the continuity of mineralization at depth below the Central Zone and suggest potential for mineralization to extend southwards beyond current pit limits. Significant intercepts include 10m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 150m in GHHHRC0040 and 8m @ 3.5 g/t Au from 56m in GHHHRC0037.

Analysis of existing geological, geophysical, and drilling data south of Hopes Hill has identified the potential for a >1km extension of the Hopes Hill mineralized structure. Review of existing data showed limited historical drilling, with shallow mineralization open in all directions. Notable results from the new area include 8m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 6m in 20ARC011. Aeromagnetic interpretation indicates prospective lithology extends a further ~800m south of Hole 20ARC13.

Recent drilling at the Irene Betty prospect has also identified new zones of shallow high-grade mineralization. Initial composite drill sample assay results include 4m at 4.7g/t Au from 8m in GHIBRC0003. The Irene Betty location aligns with a largely untested line of historic workings and geochemical anomalism extending approximately 2km north, with mineralization remaining open to the south.

Managing Director Nicholas Anderson noted that Hopes Hill is expanding with encouraging results, indicating a potential extension of more than 1km to the south. The company is well-funded and plans to add a diamond rig to accelerate testing of the Hopes Hill system. Golden Horse also received funding from the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for deeper drilling at Hopes Hill, and they are planning on mobilizing a diamond coring rig to site in June 2025 to complete deeper drilling and to provide enhanced geological structural knowledge of the mineralisation. Golden Horse has completed ten holes for 696m of RC drilling at the Irene Betty prospect in April-May 2025 as a first-pass test of the mineralisation. Assaying so far has been completed on four (4) metre intervals, with one (1) metre intervals submitted to the laboratory for further analysis.