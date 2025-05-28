HITIQ Expands Concussion Tech Reach

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) has announced a three-year partnership with AFL Barwon, solidifying its position in the concussion management market. As the Official Concussion Technology Partner, HITIQ’s PROTEQT smart mouthguard will be deployed across AFL Barwon’s network, encompassing over 25,000 players and 50+ clubs in regional Victoria. This collaboration, effective from April 30, 2025, to December 31, 2027, builds upon HITIQ’s existing partnership with the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA) and signifies a strategic push into the consumer sports market. The AFL Barwon partnership offers HITIQ extensive digital and event exposure, enhancing brand engagement with community sports audiences. AFL Barwon oversees a substantial football network with over 570 teams. This partnership aligns with AFL Barwon’s focus on inclusive initiatives, such as the All-Abilities Football League, amplifying HITIQ’s impact on player welfare. Earl Eddings, Executive Chairman of HITIQ, emphasized the significance of this partnership in delivering PROTEQT to regional athletes and building a scalable network for concussion management. Lisa Patterson, Region General Manager of AFL Barwon, highlighted the partnership’s role in prioritizing player safety and providing access to innovative technology. HITIQ aims to reach over 100,000 athletes aged 12 and over in the first year of PROTEQT’s commercial rollout, commencing this month. Existing agreements with the AFL, United Kingdom Sports Institute, and English Premier League underpin HITIQ’s elite sports credibility, fueling its consumer market expansion. The Company is poised to lead the global concussion management market, delivering sustainable growth and innovation.