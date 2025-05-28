ARR Advances Wyoming Rare Earth Project

American Rare Earths (ARR) has achieved a significant milestone at its Cowboy State Mine, part of the Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project in Wyoming, with the successful installation of 10 groundwater monitoring wells. This development marks a crucial step in securing a state mining permit from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ). The wells will be monitored for a year to collect essential baseline hydrological and environmental data, which will inform groundwater modeling and mine planning, supporting the formal permit application. The Cowboy State Mine benefits from a streamlined permitting process due to its location on State-managed land, a key advantage over projects on Federal lands. Planning is underway for 24-hour pump testing to assess water flow, aquifer connectivity, and potential dewatering needs. CEO Chris Gibbs emphasized that this progress validates the company’s strategy of developing on State land. The data collected will also contribute to the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), which remains on track for completion in late 2025. American Rare Earths aims for first production as early as 2029. The project is underpinned by a 2.63 billion tonne JORC Resource, positioning ARR as a key player in the U.S. rare earths industry, supporting the nation’s efforts to establish a secure and sustainable critical minerals supply chain. Quarterly groundwater sampling and analysis will continue throughout the monitoring period, and the formal mine permit application is expected to be submitted in parallel with data collection. The company is focused on environmentally responsible mining practices and collaborates with U.S. Government-supported R&D programs for innovative extraction and processing technologies.