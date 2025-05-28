CAQ Holdings Secures Debt Restructure, New Funding

CAQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CAQ) has announced a debt restructure and a new drawdown loan facility to bolster its operational activities as the company focuses on increasing occupancy rates. The existing bank debt with Bank of Hian Co Ltd has been restructured following an application in early April. The key amended terms include a reduction in the May 2025 debt repayment from RMB4,361,000 (AUD930,455) to RMB751,000 (AUD160,232), which has already been paid. The balance of the debt is now scheduled for repayment in November 2025 (RMB610,000 / AUD138,896), December 2025 (RMB2,380,000 / AUD507,793), and May 2026 (RMB620,000 / AUD132,282). The applicable interest rate remains at 6.5%, with no other material changes to loan terms, conditions, or covenants.

In addition to the debt restructure, CAQ, through its subsidiary Haikou Peace Base Industry Development Co Ltd (HPB), has secured a new drawdown facility of RMB 6,000,000 (AUD 1,600,000) with Hainan Baina Investment Co. Ltd. This loan, secured over Warehouse B at the CAQ Industrial Complex, carries a fixed interest rate of 6% per annum and has a term of two years. The facility can be drawn down at any time to support the Group’s ongoing operational requirements. CAQ maintains a positive operating cashflow, and the company believes that these supplementary debt facilities will be sufficient to meet loan repayment obligations and operational needs. The company is actively working on building its occupancy rates.