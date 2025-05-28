US markets rebounded sharply on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging 740 points (1.78%) to 42,343.65, as easing trade tensions and a strong showing from tech stocks powered a broad-based rally. President Trump’s decision to delay a proposed 50% tariff on European Union goods until July 9 helped reverse recent losses, alleviating investor fears that had intensified after last week’s tariff announcement. The S&P 500 rose 2.05% and the Nasdaq gained 2.47%, buoyed by standout performances from Tesla, Nvidia, and other major tech names. Tesla alone climbed nearly 7% after Elon Musk signalled a shift away from political distractions.

Investor optimism was further bolstered by a sharp improvement in consumer sentiment, with the Conference Board’s index jumping to 98.0 in May, well ahead of expectations. Meanwhile, small-cap stocks rallied and over 90% of S&P 500 constituents ended the day higher. In commodities, oil and gold prices edged lower, while the Australian dollar traded at 64.44 US cents. Locally, attention is turning to Australia’s April CPI data and an anticipated rate cut from New Zealand’s central bank. SPI futures point to a 47-point rise for the ASX.

Fisher & Paykel’s Record Results and Product Pipeline

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX/NZX: FPH) reported record full-year revenue of NZ$2.02bn for FY25, up 16% year-on-year, driven by strong demand across hospital and homecare divisions. Net profit after tax rose 43% to NZ$377.2m. Hospital revenue grew 18% to NZ$1.28bn, with notable expansion in new applications consumables. Homecare revenue rose 13% to NZ$739.9m, aided by 14% growth in OSA mask sales. R&D investment reached NZ$226.9m, or 11% of revenue. Product launches included the F&P Nova™ mask and US rollout of Airvo™ 3 and F&P 950™. The company issued a final dividend of 24 cents per share, lifting total dividends for the year by 2%. FY26 guidance projects revenue of NZ$2.15–$2.25bn and net profit of NZ$390–$440m, assuming stable tariffs and currency.

Goodman’s Strategic Pivot to Data Centre Infrastructure

(ASX:GMG) Goodmanreported strong Q3 FY25 momentum, maintaining its forecast 9% operating EPS growth for the year. The company has $13.7bn in development work in progress, over half of which is dedicated to data centres, and $85.8bn in total property assets. Despite slower decision-making in logistics due to macro uncertainty, demand remains robust for central, automated warehousing and digital infrastructure. Occupancy across partnerships is 96.5%, with 4.5% like-for-like NPI growth. Data centre expansion is central, with a 5GW global power bank and plans to launch ~0.5GW worth of powered shells and fully fitted facilities by June 2026. The group is actively securing sites, power, and partners for long-term ownership and delivery, while pursuing asset monetisation and capital recycling.

Infratil swings to loss despite strong earnings growth