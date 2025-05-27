Great Boulder Resources Advances Gold Project

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) is actively advancing its Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia, revealing promising updates on recent discoveries and metallurgical findings. According to Andrew Paterson, Managing Director, recent exploration efforts have confirmed a new gold discovery at Side Well South. Additionally, high-grade Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has expanded the Ironbark deposit at Mulga Bill North, suggesting a potentially significant resource expansion.

Metallurgical results from the project indicate high gold recoveries with low cyanide usage, a factor that could significantly reduce operational costs and environmental impact. The company, focused on discovery-driven growth, continues to add value through strategic exploration and development at Mulga Bill and Ironbark. These advancements underscore Great Boulder Resources’ commitment to becoming a key player in Western Australia’s gold exploration sector.