Lincoln Minerals Confirms High-Grade Copper Potential

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) has confirmed the high-grade copper-lead-zinc potential at its Minbrie Project in South Australia through re-assaying of historical drill holes. The re-assay of the discovery hole confirmed grades of 12m @ 1.4% copper, 12.4% zinc, 2% lead, and 13 grams per tonne silver. CEO Jonathon Trewartha stated these results validate the company’s broader geological model. With over 70,000m of historical core available, the assay program aims to unlock value from previously overlooked mineralized zones cost-effectively.

The company has systematically re-logged 1,775m of legacy core and collected 620 portable x-ray fluorescence readings from 28 historical holes in the northern Minbrie area. Analysis has detected elevated levels of nickel, cobalt, and chromium. While the current focus is on copper, zinc, lead, and silver, upcoming assays will evaluate the potential economic significance of nickel and cobalt mineralization. Lincoln believes Minbrie may host a district-scale copper-base metal system within the Gawler Craton, a region containing about 10% of the world’s copper reserves and 69% of Australia’s copper resources. Final drill target selection and ranking are planned for late June.