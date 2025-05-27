Assetora Launches Homeowner Equity Fund

Company News

by Finance News Network May 27, 2025 01:18 PM

Assetora Limited (ASX: AOH) has officially launched the Australian Homeowner Equity Fund, now open to wholesale investors. The fund represents a strategic expansion beyond Assetora’s original DomaCom Fund. The Homeowner Fund supports the Bricklet Homeowner Program, offering a shared equity solution to help Australians enter the property market. The Fund contributes up to 20% of the property purchase price in exchange for co-ownership. Homeowners cover the remaining 80% with a traditional mortgage, and pay an occupancy fee, creating stable income returns and capital appreciation potential.

Following a two-year pilot with AMP Bank, over 25 transactions have been completed. There is currently a homeowner waitlist, which indicates strong demand. The initial fund size is $100 million, with the potential for growth. It targets a 12% Internal Rate of Return (IRR) per annum, which combines income and capital growth. The fund also uses a risk-managed framework, including geographic diversification and credit assessment processes.

Assetora benefits from new recurring revenues through the Bricklet platform. Assetora receives 50% of Bricklet’s deposit funding operations revenue, which provides a scalable and aligned growth model. CEO Darren Younger stated that the fund delivers attractive returns and helps Australians buy homes. He views it as a growth engine for Assetora and a tool for societal benefit. The fund complements Assetora’s investment platform and reinforces its mission to deliver financial returns and social impact.


