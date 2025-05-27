Goldman Sachs Acquires Stake in Toubani Resources

Goldman Sachs, a major global investment bank, has acquired a 6.587% stake in Toubani Resources (ASX:TRE), a gold developer focused on advancing its Kobada Gold Project in Mali. The bank purchased 16.95 million shares for approximately $6.5 million between late April and May 22nd. Toubani’s primary focus is on advancing its 2.2-million-ounce Kobada Gold Project, aiming for a final investment decision in the latter half of the year and commencing production in 2026. In late April, Toubani received a non-binding commitment for a minimum US$160 million debt facility from Africa Minerals and Metals Processing Platform.

