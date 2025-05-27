Tinka Resources Advances Silvia Copper-Gold Project

Tinka Resources (TSX-V:TK), led by CEO Graham Carman, is advancing its Silvia copper-gold project in Peru. The company is poised to commence drilling at high-grade outcrop zones, aiming to unlock the project’s potential within Peru’s highly prospective copper belt. Carman brings extensive expertise in base and precious metals exploration to Tinka Resources, which is also focused on the Ayawilca Zinc Project. Tinka’s strategy centers on creating value in Peru through the development of both its zinc and copper-gold assets. The company is actively working through the permitting process to facilitate exploration and development at Silvia. Securing the necessary permits is crucial for advancing the project and realizing its potential economic benefits.

The Silvia project represents a significant opportunity for Tinka Resources to expand its portfolio and capitalize on the growing demand for copper and gold. The company’s focus on high-grade zones could lead to the discovery of economically viable deposits. Peru’s rich mineral endowment and supportive mining policies make it an attractive destination for resource exploration and development. The insights shared by Graham Carman provide valuable context for understanding Tinka Resources’ strategy and the outlook for the Silvia copper-gold project.