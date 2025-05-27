Gratifii Completes $1.7 Million Placement

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) has successfully completed a A$1.7 million institutional placement, issuing 20 million new shares at A$0.085 each. This price represents a slight premium of 0.72% over the 15-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) leading up to May 23, 2025. The funds will be directed towards accelerating technology development for new customer projects and bolstering general working capital.

According to Gratifii’s CEO, Iain Dunstan, the capital infusion will aid in onboarding recently signed clients and supporting an expanded technology roadmap across the company’s extensive network of over 80 mid-to-top tier enterprises reliant on Gratifii’s rewards and incentive programs. Stralis Capital Partners Pty Ltd managed the placement.

The placement involved issuing shares using existing capacity, specifically 1,886,923 shares under Listing Rule (LR) 7.1 and 18,113,077 shares under LR 7.1A. The Lead Manager will receive fees amounting to 6% plus GST of the funds raised. Furthermore, subject to shareholder approval, the Lead Manager is slated to receive 3,000,000 options with a strike price of $0.17, expiring on June 1, 2028.

Gratifii reaffirmed its trajectory towards achieving its FY26 pro-forma revenue target of approximately $84 million. The company’s board of directors has approved the recent announcement, underscoring Gratifii’s commitment to growth and innovation within the rewards and incentives management sector. Gratifii’s platform serves over 80 mid-to-top tier brands across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.