Hot Stocks: ALS, Optiscan Imaging, Silver Mines

Global markets rebounded on Monday as investors welcomed the delay of proposed US tariffs on European Union goods, easing near-term trade tensions. With US and UK markets closed for public holidays, the spotlight fell on Europe, where the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 1%, led by a 1.7% gain in auto stocks. France’s CAC 40 rose 1.2% and Germany’s DAX added 1.6%, buoyed by relief that the threatened 50% tariffs—originally set to begin June 1—have been pushed to July 9 after a call between President Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Among standout movers, Zealand Pharma jumped 10% after an upbeat analyst note from Cantor Fitzgerald. Asian markets delivered a mixed performance, while US futures edged higher in light holiday trade, reflecting cautious optimism. In commodities, crude oil was flat to slightly lower, and gold prices slipped, with spot gold down 0.41%. The Australian dollar was steady at 64.85 US cents, and SPI futures indicated a 24-point gain for the ASX.

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) – FY25 Results and Capital Raising





ALS Limited reported a 16% increase in FY25 revenue to A$3bn, driven by strong growth in Life Sciences and stable performance in Commodities. Underlying EBIT rose 4.7% to A$515m, though underlying NPAT slipped 1.4% due to FX headwinds and interest costs from recent acquisitions. The company announced a fully underwritten A$350m equity placement and a further A$40m share purchase plan to fund organic growth, especially in laboratory expansion. ALS reaffirmed confidence in its business model despite macroeconomic uncertainty and aims to reach A$3.3bn revenue and A$600m EBIT by FY27. A final dividend of 19.7 cps was declared, with executive relocations to Europe signalling a strategic shift.

Optiscan Imaging (ASX:OIL) – Telepathology Platform MVP Completion





Optiscan Imaging has reached the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stage for its cloud-based telepathology platform, developed with Canadian firm Prolucid. The software enables real-time, secure, high-resolution remote pathology imaging and collaboration. Compatible with Optiscan’s devices (InVue®, InForm™, InVivage®), the platform uses end-to-end encryption and local data storage to preserve patient confidentiality. It supports live and asynchronous interactions, image flagging, and report generation, with sub-500ms latency. This development is positioned as transformative for remote and regional healthcare access and will now proceed to real-world validation and clinical deployment preparation.



Silver Mines (ASX:SVL) – Bowdens Silver Project Planning Win





Silver Mines announced a critical step forward in its Bowdens Silver Project after the NSW Planning Secretary ruled that a proposed 66kV power transmission line does not form part of the primary development application. This clears the way for separate planning approval for the line and restores the pre-August 2024 planning framework. The company now moves closer to final development consent, which was previously overturned by the courts. Silver Mines reiterated its commitment to the project, which it describes as one of the world’s most significant undeveloped silver resources, with the potential to generate over 200 direct jobs.