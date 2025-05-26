Mustera Appoints Zborowski as Managing Director

Mustera Property Group Ltd (ASX: MPX) has announced the promotion of Mr. Nicholas Zborowski to Managing Director, effective May 26, 2025. Zborowski, who has served as Executive Director since 2014, brings over 17 years of experience in property development and funds management to the role. His previous experience includes senior positions at Charter Hall, TDIC, Emaar Malls Group, and Australand.

During his tenure as Executive Director, Zborowski oversaw the completion of the Forbes Residences Development and significantly advanced the McCabe Street Project. The Board expressed confidence that his leadership will further strengthen Mustera’s ability to execute its strategic objectives and enhance shareholder value. According to the company announcement, there will be no changes to Mr. Zborowski’s remuneration or other material terms of employment as a result of this change in his directorship status.

Mustera’s board believes Zborowski’s promotion reflects their confidence in his leadership. The company’s capital structure includes 146.2 million ordinary shares. Investors will be looking to see how Zborowski’s leadership impacts Mustera’s upcoming projects and overall performance in the coming quarters. His extensive background and track record suggest a focus on continued development and strategic growth for the company.