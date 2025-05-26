MLG Oz Secures $20M Rio Tinto Contract

MLG Oz (ASX:MLG), a mining services and resource asset management company based in Kalgoorlie, has been awarded its first contract with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO). The contract, valued at an estimated $20 million, will see MLG Oz provide bulk haulage and site services for the Western Turner Syncline Mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia for a 12-month period. The scope of work includes off-road bulk ore haulage, material loading, rock breaking, unloading, stockpile management, and road maintenance services.

Managing Director Murray Leahy highlighted the contract as a result of establishing a strong, trusted relationship with Rio Tinto. Rio Tinto has been assessing MLG’s approach and performance standards, with a focus on the efficiencies gained through MLG’s hub and spoke delivery model. MLG Oz provides a range of services to mining operations across gold, iron ore, and other base metals in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. This contract marks a significant expansion for MLG into the Pilbara region.