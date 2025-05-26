Iltani Resources Advances Herberton Project Exploration

Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) is actively progressing its Herberton Project in Northern Queensland, with ongoing drilling programs and geophysical surveys aimed at expanding the defined mineralization within the Orient system and exploring new targets in the Boonmoo Sag Caldera. Following the completion of drilling at Orient West, the company is shifting focus to Orient East to commence a JORC resource infill drilling program, consisting of 25 reverse circulation holes, while also awaiting assay results from completed drillholes.

Complementing the drilling efforts, Iltani Resources has completed a helicopter-borne VTEM survey over the Orient project, with data processing expected in the coming weeks. Preliminary raw data prompted additional flight lines to follow up on initial findings, specifically over the Boonmoo epithermal system and near the Union Jack deposit. Managing Director Donald Garner anticipates the survey will effectively map the lateral extents of the Orient system and identify multiple anomalies within the Boonmoo Sag Caldera. This will enable the company to target additional shallow high-grade mineralization, enhancing the overall investment case for the Orient project.

Garner says the silver and base metals explorer looks forward to a steady flow of results, with assays pending for drillholes ORR078 to ORR095 (Orient West), the results of the diamond drilling, plus the results of the Orient East JORC Infill drilling program and the results of the VTEM survey. After receiving the VTEM survey results, a drilling program will be designed to test the lateral extents of the Orient System and get boots on the ground in the Boonmoo Sag Caldera to ground-truth any targets generated.

The Herberton Project encompasses a substantial landholding in a historically rich mining region, known for tin, tungsten, copper, silver-lead-zinc, and other valuable metals. The company aims to leverage the survey data and drilling results to discover economic ore deposits.