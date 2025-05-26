New Age Exploration Hits High-Grade Gold

New Age Exploration (NAE) has announced promising assay results from its maiden Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Wagyu Gold Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The drilling program intersected multiple zones of significant gold mineralisation, highlighted by an intercept of 8m @ 5.0g/t Au from 44m, including 1m @ 28.6g/t Au in drill hole 25WR002. These results indicate a laterally extensive supergene gold system with strong grades in both oxide and fresh rock.

The RC drill program, comprising 33 angled drill holes totalling 3,017 metres across five high-priority gravity targets, successfully intersected gold mineralisation at four of the five targets. These targets were initially identified through geophysical surveys. The presence of gold associated with intrusive rocks and regional structures supports geological parallels to the early stages of the 11.2Moz Hemi Gold Deposit, located approximately 6km away.

Results confirm a strong continuity of mineralisation across multiple target areas. Specifically, Target 6 yielded the strongest intercept to date, while Target 10 identified a robust gold mineralisation envelope in the oxidised zone. Anomalous arsenic levels correlate strongly with gold mineralisation, validating NAE’s targeting model. The company is planning further AC and RC drilling to expand gold-enriched supergene zones and to further test deeper primary mineralisation.

Executive Director Joshua Wellisch stated, “These results mark a pivotal moment in the discovery journey at Wagyu… Our proximity to Hemi and the success to date in this regionally significant gold corridor highlight the potential for Wagyu to develop into a major new gold system.” The company aims to expand on the supergene zones identified across the project area, with Target 1 and Target 10 forming an interpreted 1km-long mineralised trend.