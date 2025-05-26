Recce Pharma Secures Key China Patent

Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX: RCE) has received a Notice of Acceptance from the China National Intellectual Property Administration for Patent Family 4, expiring in 2041. This patent covers RECCE327 (R327) and RECCE529 (R529), including the process for their preparation and use in treating bacterial and viral infections. Specifically, the patent validates RECCE anti-infectives for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI), Diabetic Foot Infections (DFI), Burn Wounds, Lung Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Gonorrhoea, Influenza, and SARS-CoV2. The patent also covers various administration methods, including oral, inhalation, transdermal delivery, injection, aerosol, gel, and topical applications.

This marks the company’s fifth Family 4 patent, following approvals in Australia, Canada, Israel, and Japan. China represents the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market, with its antibiotic market valued at approximately US$4.09 billion and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030. Recce Pharmaceuticals’ CEO, James Graham, stated that this patent will broaden the company’s patent portfolio in this significant market.

Recce Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives to combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs. Its pipeline includes RECCE327 (R327) for serious bacterial infections, RECCE 435 (R435) as an oral therapy, and RECCE 529 (R529) for viral infections. These anti-infectives have multi-layered mechanisms of action, potentially overcoming resistance processes used by bacteria and viruses. The World Health Organization (WHO) has included R327, R435, and R529 on its list of antibacterial products in clinical development for priority pathogens, and the FDA has granted R327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation.