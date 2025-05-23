Great Boulder Finds New Gold Discovery

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) has announced a new gold discovery at its Side Well Project in Western Australia, specifically at the Side Well South prospect. A reverse circulation drilling program has confirmed additional mineralization, yielding results of 14 meters at 1.64 grams per tonne gold from 83 meters, including a higher-grade section of 4 meters at 3.59 grams per tonne gold from 86 meters. Assays from an additional 16 drillholes are currently pending. The Side Well Gold Project currently holds a mineral resource estimate of 668,000 ounces at 2.8 grams per tonne gold.

Managing Director Andrew Paterson highlighted the potential for resource growth at the project, noting similarities between Side Well South and the company’s Ironbark and Saltbush deposits. Aircore drilling at the Eaglehawk deposit has also extended mineralization by 200 meters to the south, with results showing 8 meters at 2.19 grams per tonne from 60 meters, including 4 meters at 4.23 grams per tonne gold from 64 meters. The company is also progressing with a Scoping Study for the Ironbark deposit, expected to be completed within the current quarter. Great Boulder is formalizing near-term growth expectations at Side Well, supported by upside potential within existing resources and active gold prospects. Following phase-two drilling, plans include a follow-up reverse circulation drilling program at the southern end of the Ironbark deposit, and further aircore drilling and induced polarization surveys for the northern Eaglehawk area.