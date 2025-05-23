Lykos Metals Announces Leadership Changes

Lykos Metals Limited (ASX: LYK) has announced immediate changes to its Board of Directors. Effective immediately, Mr. David Wheeler, formerly a Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chair, succeeding Ms. Anna Sloboda, who has resigned to pursue other business commitments. The board expressed its gratitude to Ms. Sloboda for her contributions over the past 18 months, particularly her support in establishing operations in the Balkan region.

To acknowledge his increased responsibilities, Mr. Wheeler’s director’s fee will be increased to $60,000 per annum, while all other terms of his engagement remain unchanged.

In a concurrent move, Mr. Petar Tomasevic, previously an Executive Director, has been appointed as the Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tomasevic brings over a decade of international experience in advising resource companies on financial strategies, mineral asset acquisitions, and project development. He is the Managing Director of Vert Capital and has previously served as a Director at Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX: FEX). His experience extends to non-executive directorships at GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) and Regenerate Resources Ltd (ASX: R8R).

Mr. Tomasevic’s appointment includes an annual remuneration of $200,000 (exclusive of superannuation). The agreement allows either party to terminate with six months’ written notice. Mr. Tomasevic’s fluency in multiple languages, including Serbian, and his cultural awareness of the Balkan region, are expected to be valuable assets for Lykos Metals as it navigates its operations and opportunities in the area. His background as a professional athlete, including participation in the 2016 Rio Olympics, further underscores his dedication and leadership capabilities.