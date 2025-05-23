Tinka Resources Nears Drilling Permit in Peru

Tinka Resources (TSX-V:TK) is on the verge of securing a drilling permit for its Silvia Gold-Copper Project in Peru. The company expects the final approval to be granted within weeks, marking a significant step forward for the project acquired from BHP in 2021. CEO Dr. Graham Carman highlighted the progress, noting the formal issuance of surface ownership rights to the local community and successful negotiations for access in Q4 2024. A DIA drilling permit, allowing up to 40 drill platforms, was approved by Peruvian authorities, setting the stage for the final permit approval.

The Silvia Project, strategically located 30km from Tinka’s Ayawilca Zinc-Silver-Tin Project and 100km south of the Antamina copper mine, is considered highly prospective for gold-copper mineralization, similar to the skarn-porphyry style of Antamina. Exploration efforts at the Silvia NW target have identified three areas of copper-gold mineralization, with channel samples showing grades up to 22 grams per tonne gold and 12% copper. Tinka’s Ayawilca Project is currently in the Preliminary Economic Assessment stage, with substantial zinc and tin resources already identified. The Zinc Zone resource stands at 28.3 million tonnes at 5.82% zinc, while the Tin Zone has an indicated resource of 1.4 million tonnes at 0.72% tin.