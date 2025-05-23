Canadian Securities Exchange Eyes Australian Expansion

CNSX Markets, operator of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), is actively pursuing the acquisition of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX). CSE Chief Executive Richard Carleton highlighted the long-term interest in the NSX as a strategic investment, coinciding with discussions about the state of Australian capital markets at a recent industry conference. The proposed deal aims to address the need for a dedicated venture-style market in Australia, leveraging the CSE’s experience in fostering early-stage companies.

The acquisition involves CNSX acquiring all outstanding NSX shares at $0.035 cash per share, a 59% premium over the closing price on May 16, 2025. The deal, expected to be implemented by September 15, 2025, is not subject to financing or due diligence conditions. Post-acquisition, the NSX will retain its branding and management team, focusing on providing a service-oriented alternative for emerging companies. This move comes amidst growing concerns among junior explorers regarding regulatory enforcement on the ASX, with the CSE positioning itself to offer a more tailored environment for early-stage ventures, drawing from its successful two-tier regulatory framework in Canada.