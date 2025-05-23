Elementos Appoints Metals X Executives to Board

Elementos (ASX:ELT) has appointed Brett Smith and Daniel Broughton, both executives from Metals X (ASX:MLX), to its board of directors, effective immediately. This follows the issuance of 58.28 million shares to Metals X. Metals X invested $5 million into Elementos in exchange for these shares, priced at $0.0848 each, giving Metals X a 19.98% stake in the company. Brett Smith brings over 30 years of global experience in engineering, construction, and mineral processing, having contributed to the development of coal, iron ore, and base and precious metals projects. Daniel Broughton, with over 18 years in financial operations, has served as CFO for multiple companies.