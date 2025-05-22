AWAG Expands Equity Partnership Investments

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group (ASX:WAG) has provided further details regarding its investments in Oneledger Group and B2B Invest, which will be rebranded as AWAG Portfolio Services Pty Ltd (APS). These investments, initially announced on May 19, 2025, are part of AWAG’s Equity Partnership Scheme (EPS), which aims to acquire strategic interests of up to 20% in financial services businesses. AWAG targets sectors including financial planning, insurance, mortgage brokering, and accounting, with a typical investment structure involving a royalty payment of up to 5% of the business’s top-line revenue.

AWAG’s investment in Oneledger, a financial services group focusing on accounting, finance, and insurance, resulted in a 15% non-controlling interest for a cash consideration of $990,000. The agreement includes a 4% royalty on top-line revenue, effective immediately upon completion on May 15, 2025. While AWAG does not hold board or management positions, the company aims to collaborate with Oneledger to provide new financial planning and wealth management services. Oneledger, established in 2013 and based in Port Melbourne, will provide AWAG with a steady revenue stream through the agreed royalty.

Furthermore, AWAG’s $200,000 investment in APS secured a 20% non-controlling interest, with a 5% royalty on top-line revenue commencing in FY26. AWAG envisions synergistic opportunities with APS, offering additional services in the future. These investments underscore AWAG’s commitment to strategic growth, leveraging its EPS to expand its footprint in the financial services sector. AWAG’s strategy of acquiring minority stakes with royalty agreements allows it to benefit from the revenue growth of its investee companies while maintaining a diversified portfolio. The company intends to continue participating in the rationalization of the Australian financial services and wealth management sectors through corporate activism.