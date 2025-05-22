Fortescue Refines Leadership for Green Transition

Fortescue Ltd (ASX: FMG) has announced a strategic refinement of its leadership structure, effective immediately. Dino Otranto, previously CEO Metals and Operations, will now oversee global electrification, decarbonization efforts, and hydrogen product production. Agustin (Gus) Pichot has been appointed CEO Growth and Energy, effective July 1, 2025, and will spearhead the company’s green energy development and growth projects. Pichot, who joined Fortescue in 2018, brings extensive experience in Latin American mining, energy, and infrastructure development. Both Otranto and Pichot will report directly to the Board through the Executive Chairman.

The company also announced the retirements of Mark Hutchinson, CEO Energy, and Shelley Robertson, Chief Operating Officer. Hutchinson will continue to support Fortescue in a global marketing capacity as Senior Advisor to the Board for the next year. Dr Andrew Forrest, Fortescue’s Founder and Executive Chairman, thanked both executives for their contributions.

Pichot emphasized Fortescue’s commitment to eliminating emissions and decarbonizing profitably, stating, “In this unstable market where most others are wavering, the world is replete with opportunities. We are seizing on this instability to grow and harness new innovations emerging in green metals, energy and technology.” Otranto added that the new leadership structure will “cement our One Fortescue commitment to operate as an aligned team driving innovation, delivering value, and accelerating our transition to a successful and profitable green future.”

Pichot’s background includes 13 years as a Member for World Rugby and the founding of Pegsa Group, a leading Latin American media production company. He holds a Business and Management degree from Brunel University, London.