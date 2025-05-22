IMEXHS Finalizes $1 Million Director Placement

IMEXHS Limited (ASX: IME) has announced the successful completion of its conditional placement, raising $1.0 million through the issuance of 2,857,146 new fully paid ordinary shares. The shares were priced at A$0.35 each and issued to certain directors and their associated entities, as initially announced on April 3, 2025. The issuance received shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting held on May 19, 2025. This placement provides IMEXHS with additional capital to further its growth strategies and operational objectives.

IMEXHS, founded in 2012, operates in the medical imaging software and radiology services sector, serving 18 countries including Colombia, the US, and Australia. The company specializes in cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) imaging solutions, including a Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS), a Radiology Information System (RIS), a Cardiology Information System (CIS), and an Anatomical Pathology Laboratory Information System (APLIS). These vendor-neutral and zero-footprint solutions aim to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. The proceeds from this placement will likely be directed towards expanding IMEXHS’s market presence, enhancing its product offerings, and further developing its cloud-based platform. This strategic move is expected to strengthen IMEXHS’s position in the competitive healthcare technology market and drive long-term value for shareholders.