Solis Minerals Commences Drilling in Peru

Solis Minerals (ASX:SLM) has initiated its maiden drilling program at the Chancho al Palo Project in Peru. The 2,500-meter diamond drilling operation aims to test anomalies identified through surface mapping, sampling, and geophysics, targeting both porphyry and iron oxide copper-gold deposits. CEO Mitch Thomas expressed enthusiasm about the project’s potential for copper production and anticipates delivering initial drill results in the coming weeks.

In addition to Chancho al Palo, Solis Minerals is poised to begin a 5,000-meter drilling program at the Ilo Este Project in June, pending final permit approvals. The company is also nearing completion of an induced polarization survey at the Cinto Project, with results expected next month. Prior sampling at Cinto revealed significant copper porphyry mineralization, including notable results of 23.4m @ 0.88% copper. These concurrent projects underscore Solis Minerals’ commitment to developing its extensive copper project portfolio spanning 65,100 hectares in Peru.