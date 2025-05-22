Critica (ASX:CRI) Announces Leadership Transition

Critica (ASX:CRI), an exploration company focused on critical minerals in Western Australia, has initiated a recruitment process following the departure of Managing Director Philippa Leggat. Leggat, who previously served on Critica’s board, held the lead role for a year and is credited with significant achievements, including the declaration of a maiden resource for the Jupiter Project in February. This resource is estimated at 1.8 billion tonnes @ 1,700 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO), featuring 500 million tonnes @ 2,200ppm TREO at a 1,800ppm cut-off grade. Furthermore, the company reported an 830% grade increase in its initial set of metallurgical results for the project under Leggat’s direction.

In the interim, Chief Geologist and Exploration Manager Dr. Stuart Owen, a veteran of 19 years with the company, will assume the responsibilities of interim CEO. Simultaneously, CFO and Secretary Jamie Byrde has been appointed as an executive Director, effective May 22nd. Critica is actively pursuing the development of its critical mineral deposits located throughout Western Australia, with the Jupiter Project remaining a key focus. The leadership transition marks a strategic phase for the company as it seeks to capitalize on its rare earth resources.