Aruma Resources Advances Salmon Gums Gold Project

Aruma Resources (ASX:AAJ) is progressing its Salmon Gums Gold Project in Western Australia, initiating a reverse circulation drilling program after completing aircore drilling across the Sage, Poppy, and Rose prospects. The recent aircore program encompassed 64 drillholes, totaling 1,338 meters, designed to interpret structural and stratigraphic targets and assess gold anomalies identified earlier. Samples have been submitted for gold and multi-element analysis, with results pending.

The drilling, informed by a project-scale review by Model Earth Global Geological Services, seeks to enhance the understanding of geological conditions and provide geochemical data. Aruma plans to leverage this data to pinpoint key targets for the upcoming reverse circulation drilling. The company recently secured $900,000 to fund these drilling and fieldwork programs, bolstering its financial position. Located near Norseman, Aruma considers the Salmon Gums Gold Project to be highly promising, citing previous results of 5.9 meters at 10.5 grams per tonne gold.