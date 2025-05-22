Western Australia Transitions to Electric Bus Manufacturing

Western Australia has officially ended diesel bus manufacturing, marking a significant shift towards electric vehicles for public transport. Starting May 21, all new buses manufactured in the state will be electric, a commitment solidified by the Western Australian Government’s Made in WA plan. This initiative aims to diversify the state’s economy and create local employment opportunities. Volgren’s Malaga facility currently supports over 100 local jobs, including 15 apprentices, focusing exclusively on producing battery electric buses for Western Australia’s public transport network.

Each electric bus can travel up to 300km on a single charge, resulting in an estimated reduction of 40 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The transition follows a $250 million program, jointly funded by the State and Federal Governments, to deploy an initial 130 electric buses and upgrade associated infrastructure and bus depots. An additional $61.9 million will be allocated in the upcoming State Budget to further support the complete shift to electric bus manufacturing. While the initial cost of electric buses is higher, they are projected to be more cost-effective in the long run due to lower running and maintenance expenses.