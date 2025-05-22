Ophir Metals to Drill Caesium Discovery

Ophir Metals is set to commence drilling at the HW3 Pegmatite within its Pilipas Lithium Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee region of James Bay, Québec. The drilling program, scheduled to begin in June, will focus on a newly discovered high-grade caesium zone. Caesium, alongside lithium and tantalum, is classified as a critical metal by Canada and other countries, primarily extracted as a byproduct of lithium production. It is used in several essential applications, including drilling fluids, atomic clocks, GPS, aircraft guidance systems, and 5G transmission systems.

The upcoming drilling follows positive channel sampling results that expanded the known caesium mineralization area. Previous sampling returned results including 1.4m @ 6% caesium (including 0.5m @ 12.4%) and 5m @ 1.46% caesium (including 1m @ 5.3%). These samples defined the surface area of the caesium enrichment at approximately 11m by 4m, within the HW3 Pegmatite which measures about 15m by 23m. The planned 1,000m drilling program will target the caesium zone at depth and to the south, where the pegmatite remains open.

According to CEO Shawn Westcott, the HW3 Pegmatite is one of the few in the James Bay region to host high-grade caesium, marking it as a rare and attractive drill target. Ophir Metals, with a market capitalization of C$3.96 million, is focused on exploring and developing the Pilipas project. They currently hold a three-year option to earn a 70% interest in the project, which comprises 135 claims across 7,100 hectares.