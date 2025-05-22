DevelopmentWA has commenced civil works on the first stage of the Yilkari Industrial Park in Kalgoorlie, a 138-hectare project designed to cater to the growing demands of transport, logistics, and mining services businesses. Strategically located near key industrial areas and major transport routes, the park aims to provide fully serviced lots with power, water, NBN, and RAV10 heavy vehicle road access. The Yilkari Industrial Park, formerly known as Anzac Drive West, is situated just 7km from Kalgoorlie, offering prime access to the Great Eastern Highway and Anzac Drive.

Over the next two to three decades, the Yilkari Industrial Park is projected to yield more than 120 general industrial lots, attracting an estimated $200 million in private investment. This development is expected to generate 700 construction jobs over the next decade and, once fully operational, deliver 850 new permanent jobs. The industrial park is also anticipated to provide a $300 million annual boost to the local economy, solidifying Kalgoorlie’s position as a key industrial hub. Titles for the lots are expected to be available by mid-2026, marking a significant milestone for the region’s economic development.