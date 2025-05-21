The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) is launching ‘Pitch N Pinot’, a new investor event in Melbourne on June 12, 2025. This inaugural Victorian showcase brings together mineral exploration companies and the investment community for pitches, insights, and networking. The event, hosted at the Garden State Hotel, offers a platform for brokers, fund managers, analysts, and retail investors to gain access to emerging investment opportunities and company executives. Presenting companies include Barton Gold, Cobalt Blue, Aureka Limited, Larvotto Resources, Bubalus Resources, and Dreadnought Resources.

The ‘Pitch N Pinot’ event includes seven-minute pitch presentations from junior and mid-tier explorers, candid updates from company leaders, and networking opportunities. The event aims to provide a relaxed environment for engaging with Australian resource companies. Registration is free for investors and $44 for industry professionals. AMEC hopes to foster new investment and sector growth at this event.