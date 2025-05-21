Trigg Minerals Appoints US Operations Vice President

Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG) has appointed Wiehann Kleynhans as Vice President, US Downstream Operations, signaling a strategic push into the North American antimony market. Kleynhans, a seasoned geologist and commodity analyst, brings extensive experience in the antimony sector, most recently as Head of Business Development at Strategic & Precious Metals Processing (SPMP) in Oman. His responsibilities at Trigg will include developing a North American strategy encompassing downstream processing, forming industry partnerships, negotiating offtake agreements, and securing US government funding for exploration and development.

Kleynhans’ appointment follows Trigg’s acquisition of the Antimony Canyon Project in Utah. Furthermore, Trigg has joined the International Antimony Association (i2a), aligning itself with industry leaders focused on responsible antimony production and trade. The i2a membership will provide Trigg with access to key industry stakeholders, regulatory updates, and crucial market insights. These strategic moves underscore Trigg Minerals’ commitment to expanding its presence in the antimony market and leveraging its portfolio of high-grade antimony projects for future growth.