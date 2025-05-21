Antipa Minerals Expands Minyari Gold Resource

Antipa Minerals (ASX:AZY) has announced a significant expansion of its Minyari Project’s resource base in Western Australia. The project now boasts a total resource of 2.5 million ounces of gold, a substantial increase driven by the addition of 100,000 ounces. The updated resource also includes 84,000 tonnes of copper, 666,000 ounces of silver, and 13,000 tonnes of cobalt, hosted within 53 million tonnes grading 1.48 g/t gold, 0.18% copper, 0.43 g/t silver, and 0.02% cobalt, equating to approximately 3 million ounces of gold equivalent at 1.94 g/t.

The Minyari deposit, Antipa’s flagship project, extends over a 500-meter strike and up to 300 meters in width, starting at the surface and reaching depths of 670 meters. A significant 66% of the total resource is now classified as indicated, comprising 32.4 million tonnes grading 1.60 g/t gold, 0.2% copper, 0.51 g/t silver, and 0.03% cobalt. Managing Director Roger Mason emphasized the project’s “significant scale potential,” highlighting ongoing exploration targeting growth opportunities. The Minyari Project’s location, 35km north of Greatland Gold’s Telfer mine, further enhances its strategic importance in the Paterson Province.