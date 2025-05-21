Noosa Mining Conference Returns July 2025

The Noosa Mining Investor Conference will return in July 2025, bringing together ASX-listed mining, energy, and exploration companies. Held at Peppers Noosa Resort, the event provides investors, brokers, analysts, and fund managers with access to company decision-makers. Attendees can anticipate presentations from over 65 ASX-listed resource companies, covering investment insights and exploration updates across gold, copper, lithium, and rare earths.

The conference will feature an exhibition floor showcasing companies, live and on-demand access to presentations, and networking opportunities with company executives and industry leaders. In 2024, the conference welcomed over 2,300 delegates, both in person and online. The event is tailored for individual investors, SMSF trustees, stockbrokers, financial advisors, fund managers, institutional investors, analysts, and media covering the resources sector.