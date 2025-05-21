Benz Mining Begins Glenburgh Drilling Program

Benz Mining (ASX:BNZ) has commenced a 30,000-meter reverse circulation drilling program at its Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia, following a successful $13.5 million capital raise. The program aims to test the northeast plunge direction of Zone 126, with the goal of expanding discoveries and significantly increasing the project’s resource base. Previous drilling in this trend has yielded promising results, including 11 meters at 19.9 grams per tonne gold from 274 meters, indicating the potential for high-grade gold mineralization.

In addition to Zone 126, Benz Mining will also target Zone 102, applying its exploration model to drill down the northeast plunge direction for the first time. The company plans to explore a potential third mineralized trend identified through geological mapping. Systematic drilling will also commence at the Icon Apollo-Shelby trend, with the aim of increasing the resource base and exploring the underground potential of Zone 126. CEO Mark Lynch-Staunton stated that the company is pioneering a comprehensive understanding of Glenburgh’s gold mineralization. The company believes that Glenburgh’s advanced status, including a granted mining lease and clearing permit, provides an accelerated path to future production potential.