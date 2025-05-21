American Rare Earths Expands Wyoming Project

American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR) is strategically developing its Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project in Wyoming, positioning the Bluegrass area as a key long-term resource. Recent sampling data indicates potential for significant resource expansion. Sampling at the Bluegrass target yielded an average of 3,333 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxides (TREO), with peak grades reaching 7,112 ppm (0.71%). Magnet rare earth oxides averaged 887 ppm, comprising 27% of total TREO, while heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) averaged 334 ppm, or 10% of the total. County Line target sampling averaged 2,246 ppm TREO, peaking at 3,348 ppm. County Line’s host rocks also showed average MREO of 326 ppm, accounting for about 27% of the total TREO composition and average HREO of 202ppm – 17% of total TREO composition.

CEO Chris Gibbs emphasized that the Bluegrass area represents a “key long-term resource area” within Halleck Creek. While the company’s immediate focus remains on the Cowboy State Mine, the Bluegrass area’s TREO grades could support future rare earth supply. The Halleck Creek project currently boasts a resource of 2.63 billion tonnes at 3,292 ppm TREO, following an upgrade earlier this year. The Cowboy State Mine contains 543 million tonnes at 3,438 ppm TREO. American Rare Earths, with a market capitalization of $124.3 million, aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for resources critical to clean energy, communications, and national security through its Halleck Creek and La Paz projects. The sampling results will be used to create geological models.