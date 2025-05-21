Aguia Expedites Santa Barbara Gold Production

Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR) has announced it received $193,000 from its initial gold sale from the Santa Barbara Project in Colombia. Achieving this sale required the company to complete a stringent auditing process to obtain government certification. With this certification now secured, Aguia anticipates a more efficient process for future gold sales. Another sale of a similar amount is anticipated in the coming week, as the gold has already been produced.

Aguia is currently engaged in advanced discussions with several refineries, both domestically and internationally, regarding the Santa Barbara Project’s gold output. The company has also initiated the application process for an export license as an alternative to domestic sales. Since recommissioning in late December 2024, the project’s primary focus is now on optimizing underground productivity. Efforts are being made to enhance mining rates and deliverability through adjustments to mining methodologies, scheduling, and the integration of productivity-enhancing equipment such as scrapers.

Enhanced ventilation is being achieved through the development of rises, which will support expanded underground operations via the construction of a new adit on the Mariana vein system. Aguia is also exploring the potential to increase plant feed beyond the current 50 tons per day, with flotation test work about to commence on Santa Barbara material. The company is focusing on increasing productivity and streamlining the gold production process.