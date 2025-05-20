Google launches AI Ultra, US$250/month subscription plan

Google has unveiled AI Ultra, a new top-tier subscription plan priced at US$249.99 per month, offering premium access to its most advanced AI models, experimental tools, and creative applications. Announced at the company’s annual I/O developer conference, the plan positions itself as a “VIP pass” to Google’s AI ecosystem, targeting filmmakers, researchers, developers, and other high-intensity users.

“It’s for the trailblazers, the pioneers, those of you who want cutting-edge AI from Google,” said Josh Woodward, head of Google Labs and the Gemini app.

Available initially in the United States—with broader rollout planned—Google AI Ultra includes:

Access to next-generation AI tools and models

Gemini 2.5 Pro with Deep Think: Designed for complex reasoning, research, and coding.

Flow: Google’s new AI filmmaking tool built on DeepMind models, offering 1080p video generation, advanced camera controls, and early access to Veo 3, Google’s forthcoming video model.

Whisk Animate: Converts images into 8-second video animations.

NotebookLM: Offers enhanced AI-assisted note-to-podcast and project tools.

Project Mariner: A research agent that can manage up to 10 simultaneous tasks, such as bookings, searches, and purchases.

Integrated AI features across Google services

Gemini in Chrome: Subscribers will get early access to Gemini’s contextual assistance within the Chrome browser.

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and Vids: Enables productivity boosts across Google’s core workspace apps.

Additional perks

YouTube Premium: An ad-free YouTube and YouTube Music experience included.

30TB of cloud storage: Massive capacity across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos.

Google is offering a 50% discount for the first three months to first-time users.

Competing with ChatGPT and monetising AI

With AI Ultra, Google is escalating its efforts to monetise generative AI, as it competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro plan, which costs US$200/month. While Google already offers the AI Pro plan at US$19.99/month, Ultra significantly expands capabilities and usage limits, appealing to enterprise-grade and power users.

The move also comes amid growing pressure to diversify revenue sources beyond advertising. Alphabet’s ad growth has slowed in recent years, and the rise of AI-driven search and productivity tools is reshaping how users engage with Google’s core services.

Expansion plans and AI Pro enhancements

Alongside AI Ultra, Google announced upgrades to the AI Pro plan—now renamed Google AI Pro—which will include access to Flow and Gemini in Chrome at no extra cost. The enhanced Pro tier remains at US$19.99/month and is rolling out in the US first.

Google also revealed that university students in the US, UK, Brazil, Indonesia, and Japan will receive free access to AI Pro for a school year, in a bid to build long-term adoption and user familiarity.