Queensland Expands China Trade Presence in Shenzhen

The Queensland Government is bolstering its commitment to international trade by establishing a new Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) office in Shenzhen, China. This expansion aims to deepen commercial ties with China, Queensland’s largest trading partner, which accounted for $43.8 billion in total trade with Mainland China and $431 million with Hong Kong SAR in 2024. Shenzhen, often referred to as China’s innovation hub and a key gateway to the Greater Bay Area, is a major center for technology, advanced manufacturing, and finance.

The new office will provide crucial on-the-ground support for Queensland exporters, investors, and education providers looking to expand their reach within this rapidly growing region. Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates emphasized the government’s focus on restoring confidence and rebuilding relationships with China. The Queensland-China Trade and Investment Strategy 2025 outlines the government’s plan to strengthen these commercial connections while ensuring Queensland businesses remain competitive on a global scale. Queensland exports to China include LNG, coal, aluminum ores, and concentrates, with Mainland China also contributing $88 million in foreign investment to Australia’s mining and resources sector in 2024.