American West Metals Expands Copper Exploration

American West Metals (ASX:AW1) has initiated a drilling program across the Midway-Storm-Tornado corridor within its Storm Copper Project in Canada. The company aims to explore a 20km mineralised trend potentially controlled by the Storm graben. Prior to drilling, a mobile magneto-telluric survey will map electromagnetic frequencies to identify conductive materials. Priority regional targets include Tornado, Blizzard, Midway, and Tornado South prospects.

The exploration program builds on a preliminary economic assessment and copper results discovered in 2024 drilling. The Midway zone is considered high-priority, with historical drilling showing significant copper sulphide intervals, including 58.49m of mineralisation with sections up to 2.5% sulphide. The Tempest area, with gossans returning up to 38.2% copper and 30.8% zinc from surface sampling, will also be explored. Recent discoveries such as Cyclone Deeps offer further resource expansion opportunities. With global copper demand expected to grow significantly, American West aims to increase its mineral resource estimate through resource definition drilling.

Managing Director Dave O’Neill emphasized the regional potential of the Storm project. American West owns 80% of the Storm Copper Project in a joint venture with Aston Bay Holdings (TSX:BAY).