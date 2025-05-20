Hamelin Gold Advances West Tanami Exploration

Hamelin Gold (ASX:HMG) is gearing up for reverse circulation and diamond drilling programs at its Jazz prospect within the West Tanami project in Western Australia. This follows encouraging surface sampling and aircore drilling results from the previous year. The reverse circulation drill program, slated for June 2025, will focus on a 2,000m zone at the intersection of the Sultan gold corridor and a northwest trending structure. Diamond drilling is scheduled for late August.

The exploration programs are supported by the Western Australian Government through its Exploration Incentive Scheme, which doubled its funding in January 2025. Hamelin Gold’s efforts align with a broader trend of increasing Australian gold output, which rose to 72 tonnes in Q4 2024 and is projected to reach 377 tonnes annually by 2029-30. These expansions, coupled with new projects, are expected to offset output declines elsewhere. Hamelin Gold, with a market capitalization of $17.71 million, is focused on developing gold prospects at its wholly owned West Tanami Gold Project.