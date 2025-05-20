Australia Strengthens Trade Ties with Pacific Nations

The Australian government is actively pursuing stronger trade relationships within the Pacific region, with officials traveling to Fiji, Tonga, and Vanuatu this week. Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite is leading the delegation on his first official overseas visit.

In Suva, discussions with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will focus on enhancing the Vuvale Partnership, initially signed in 2019, to foster closer cooperation. This includes deepening trade arrangements and boosting collaboration on development, climate action, and resilience. Meetings in Nuku’alofa with Prime Minister ‘Aisake Eke will aim to advance the existing partnership and shared priorities within the Pacific Islands Forum. In Port Vila, the Australian delegation will meet with Prime Minister Jotham Napat to reaffirm Australia’s commitment to elevate the bilateral relationship through the Nakamal Agreement, focusing on strengthening community and First Nations connections.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong emphasized Australia’s commitment to being a reliable and transparent partner, responding to the region’s needs. The overarching goal is to foster a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Pacific region through mutual cooperation and support, particularly during uncertain times. These visits signal Australia’s intent to deepen its engagement and commitment to the economic and political stability of the Pacific island nations.