Lincoln Minerals Identifies Uranium Anomalies at Yallunda

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) has confirmed uranium anomalies at its Yallunda Project on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula. Soil samples from location YD38 revealed 11.5 parts per million (ppm) of uranium, 380ppm of vanadium, and 36ppm of molybdenum. These anomalies, driven by geological contrasts and redox interfaces, suggest potential uranium mobilization and concentration at the lithological boundary.

The company plans further exploration of anomalies identified in sandstone and sediments overlying the Miltalie Gneiss. CEO Jonathon Trewartha stated the initial assaying program yielded encouraging results, confirming contact between the Moody Suite granites and the Hutchinson Group metasediments. He highlighted the uranium-vanadium-molybdenum anomaly in sample YD38 as characteristic of redox-controlled uranium mineralization, marking it as a follow-up target.

Lincoln Minerals, with a market capitalization of $10.51 million, is mapping key lithological boundaries and will conduct additional geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys to identify potential mineralized zones. The company recently received a $294,096 loan against its research and development tax rebate for its Minbrie Copper-Project, further advancing its critical minerals exploration in South Australia’s Grawler Craton region.