Impact Minerals Finalizes $635,000 Shortfall Offer

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has successfully raised $635,000, completing its shortfall offer related to its recent renounceable rights issue. This final tranche brings the total capital raised to further the development of its key projects. The company issued 105.83 million new shares and 52.92 million new quoted options, exercisable at $0.015 and expiring in September 2027. Lead manager Mahe Capital will receive 6.35 million shares as part of the agreement.

The funds are earmarked for advancing the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project and supporting exploration activities across the Arkun and Broken Hill projects. Impact Minerals, with a market capitalization of $23.09 million, focuses on critical mineral development in Western Australia and New South Wales. The company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for high-purity alumina and critical minerals, positioning itself within the evolving resource landscape.